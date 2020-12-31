Texas Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Arihara

The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6.2 million, two-year contract.

The right-hander gets $3.6 million in 2021 and $2.6 million in 2022 and can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year. He spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League.

The 28-year-old was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings with 132 2/3.