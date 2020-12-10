Stamps to honor Chinese scientist, Japanese vets

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will release a new stamp next year celebrating the Chinese American nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu, and another will honor the estimated 33,000 Japanese Americans who served in World War II.

Born in China in 1912, Wu was one of the top physicists of the 20th century, at a time when the field was dominated by men. She immigrated to the U.S., received her doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley, and spent much of her career teaching at Columbia University.

USPS also said it will continue its Lunar New Year series with a Year of the Ox stamp.