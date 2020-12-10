Sikh community holds protest

The University of Washington (UW) Sikh Students Association, Blacklisted Since ‘84, members of the Punjabi Sikh community, and their supporters held a demonstration on Dec. 6 in support of the farmers protesting a series of farmer laws in India that leave the livelihood of farmers throughout India at the mercy of corporations.

Protestors drove from Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Renton to the Bellevue Regional Library, then gathered in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to spread awareness of this issue.

In a statement, the UW Sikh Students Association said, “We are protesting here in the U.S. because it’s OUR people fighting on the long road to Delhi. They are our grandparents, our brothers, and our sisters—literally and figuratively. It is our people pushing over barricades, braving water cannons, and walking through tear gas… India has committed an ethnic cleansing and economic genocide of the Sikhs, out of which these new farmer ordinances are only an advancement.”