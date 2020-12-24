Registration now open for ICHS Lunar New Year virtual 5k race

Last week, ICHS Foundation opened registration for its annual 2021 Lunar New Year 5k, which will take place Feb. 12–18. In 2021, there will be a new format, which provides more flexibility for participation.

Registrants will choose their own course and personal day to race. This encourages safely physically distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All race proceeds will fund patient health services for families who could not otherwise afford them.

“It’s been a tough year, and ICHS has been on the frontlines caring for patients and our communities,” says Ron Chew, ICHS Foundation Director. “This event is a way for us all to celebrate a new, better year ahead and support our patients.”

The Lunar New Year Virtual 5k is open to all ages. Participants run or walk the course of their choice. Registration is $35 with an early bird discounted price of $30 ending Jan. 12, 2021. Attendees under 14 or 65 and older can participate for free.