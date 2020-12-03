Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies

Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. He was 46.

Hsieh was with family when he died on Nov. 27, according to DTP Companies, which he founded. He died of injuries suffered in a Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

Hsieh was a Harvard University graduate who joined Zappos—then called ShoeSite.com—in 1999. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh had remained with the company until his retirement.