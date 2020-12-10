Chef David Chang donates prize money to restaurant industry

On Nov. 29, Chef David Chang, host of the Netflix food series “Ugly Delicious,” became the first celebrity to win ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Chang is giving his million-dollar prize earnings to the Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization that provides emergency funds for employees and business owners in the hospitality industry.

The 43-year-old restaurateur used his final lifeline to phone a friend to secure the answer to the million-dollar trivia question: “Who was the first president to have electricity in the White House?”

Chang called ESPN journalist Mina Kimes for help with the correct answer—President Benjamin Harrison.