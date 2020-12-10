Blue Origin names Sue Mashiko to new board

Maj. Gen. Sue Mashiko, USAF (Ret.), has been named to a seven-person board of advisors at Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The announcement on Dec. 1 said the board will “provide strategic counsel on the company’s mission to radically reduce the cost of access to space and the utilization of in-space resources.”

Mashiko is the former deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office. She was born in Glendale, California, and entered the Air Force as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering.