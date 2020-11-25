PNB’s Angelica Generosa promoted

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) announced on Nov. 20, as part of its first-ever all-digital gala, that it promoted Angelica Generosa to principal.

“Angelica was noticed from the start,” said PNB Artistic Director Peter Boal. “She can light up a room, her presence is both genuine and luminous.”

A Filipino American, Generosa is from New Jersey. She studied at the School of American Ballet and Princeton Ballet, and joined PNB as an apprentice in 2011.

Prior to the gala, PNB also hired Kuu Sakuragi as a member of the corps de ballet. The Bellevue native studied at Pacific Northwest Ballet School.