Two Indian Americans were elected to the New York state Assembly on Nov. 3—making them the first South Asians voted into the lower house of the state Legislature.

Both Democrats from Queens, Jenifer Rajkumar won 66% of the votes and Zohran Mamdani won 72%. Rajkumar is a lawyer and immigrant rights advocate, and Mamdani is a housing counselor.

The 2010 census reported that more than 300,000 South Asians lived in New York City—about a third of the total Asian American population.