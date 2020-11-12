SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo is unveiling the region’s first holiday lantern festival starting on Nov. 13.

A news release described it as “a fairytale come to life with a larger-than-life, immersive experience that will “wow” anyone—of all ages! There are many memories to be made full of fun, light, and magic with awe- inspiring sights!”

The experience is a “selfie safari” through a tunnel of lanterns more than 130 feet long.

There are four different sections—Living Northwest, Jungle Lights, SeaMazium, and African Savanna safari. Each will feature different types of animals.

Other highlights will include T-Mobile Interactive Zones to enjoy, such as a star walking pad, gigantic angel wings, a bubble tree, and a kaleidoscope.

WildLanterns runs from Nov. 13, 2020 through Jan. 17, 2021 (closed Mondays, Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and 25) between 4:00–8:30 p.m.

To limit the number of visitors inside the zoo, tickets are timed entry and can be purchased online by visiting zoo.org/wildlanterns.