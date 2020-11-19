Massive Monkees closes ID studio

Massive Monkees has closed its studio on South King Street in the Chinatown-International District due to the pandemic.

It posted on Facebook on Nov. 11 that it “was sad to close the studio down but those of you who attended programs, classes, and events at The Beacon know that it was never the space itself, but the people in the space that created the positive, supportive, welcoming, safe, and fun environment for each other to live, dance, and express freely.”

It also said, “We will stay hopeful that we can get back to a place soon where it makes sense to open doors to a dedicated space for Massive Monkees Studio: The Beacon. Until then, all the best to you all.”