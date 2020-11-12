L.A. County Superior Court Judge Vincent Okamoto dies

Vincent Okamoto—a Vietnam war hero and decorated Vietnam War veteran who became a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court—died in late September. He was 76 years old.

Born in a relocation camp during World War II, Okamoto grew up to fight for his country. During his service, Okamoto was wounded twice and made 22 helicopter combat assaults. By the end of the war, he was the most highly decorated Japanese American to survive the Vietnam War. He was inducted into the Army’s Ranger Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2002, California Gov. Gray Davis appointed Okamoto to the Los Angeles County Superior Bench.

Okamoto is survived by his wife, Mitzi, and son, Darby.