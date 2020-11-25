Kaur receives Advanced Certificate

Kent City Councilmember Satwinder Kaur recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

To earn this Advanced Certificate, Kaur completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service.

Kaur serves as the chair for Puget Sound Clean Air Advisory Council. She has served on the Statement of Policy committee and Equity Workgroup for AWC. She also represents Kent on the King County Domestic Violence regional task force and Growth Management Planning Council. During the pandemic, she volunteered with various nonprofit organizations in Kent to provide produce boxes for the community.