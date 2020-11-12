Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Indian American named co-chair of Biden’s COVID task force

Indian American named co-chair of Biden’s COVID task force

By Leave a Comment

Vivek Murthy

On Nov. 9, Vivek Murthy was named one of the three co-chairs of the COVID-19 Advisory Board that will guide President-elect Joe Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Murthy, 43, served as the 19th U.S. Surgeon General in the Obama administration.

An Indian American, Murthy received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. He completed his internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and later joined the Harvard Medical School as faculty in internal medicine.

During his term as the surgeon general, Murthy had helped produce a report on how climate change has brought about a public health crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *