Indian American named co-chair of Biden’s COVID task force

On Nov. 9, Vivek Murthy was named one of the three co-chairs of the COVID-19 Advisory Board that will guide President-elect Joe Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Murthy, 43, served as the 19th U.S. Surgeon General in the Obama administration.

An Indian American, Murthy received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. He completed his internal medicine residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and later joined the Harvard Medical School as faculty in internal medicine.

During his term as the surgeon general, Murthy had helped produce a report on how climate change has brought about a public health crisis.