ICHS Foundation seeks executive director as Ron Chew retires

International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation is searching for a new executive director as Ron Chew retires on Jan. 1, 2021. Chew has led the ICHS Foundation for the past 10 years.

Chew recently completed his memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,” and said he is looking forward to spending more time on writing projects. As he transitions into retirement, he will continue to support Aging in PACE (AiPACE), a partnership between ICHS and Kin On.

Chew previously served as executive director of the Wing Luke Asian Museum and he worked for over 13 years as editor of the International Examiner.