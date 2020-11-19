First Korean American women representing California, elected to Congress

Republican Michelle Steel flipped California’s 48th District, which encompasses most of the Orange County coast. She will be one of the first Korean American women to serve in U.S. Congress.

“Minorities who might not look like you or talk like you can come from humble beginnings and not only have a place in this Republican Party, but can be elected to Congress from the best district in the best state in the union. That’s what I will be taking with me to Washington, the notion that conservative ideas transcend gender, race, religion, or nationality,” said Steel.

And Republican Young Kim won a congressional seat in Orange County’s 39th Congressional District.

“As an immigrant to America, I know that the promise of America is alive. America is a country where an immigrant girl from South Korea can rise to be your representative in the United States Congress,” said Kim.