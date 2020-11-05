Blooming surprise for ICHS

On Oct. 22, International Community Health Services (ICHS) received a donation of hundreds of flower bouquets, in appreciation of ICHS front line medical and clinic staff. This was coordinated in part by Friendly Vang-Johnson as well as the Hmong Association of Washington, and prepared by local Hmong farmers from around the Puget Sound: Moua Floral Designs, Yang Farm, Xai Cha’s Farm, and Friendly Hmong Flowers.

Local Hmong farmers have faced steep losses in the wake of the pandemic, and the Vang-Johnson family pivoted to supporting farmers through pop-up markets, flower deliveries, and donation campaigns to send gift flowers to health care workers. This was the first flower donation to ICHS.