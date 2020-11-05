Astrology: Predictions and advice for the week of November 7–13, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—Through much effort, you have set the wheels in motion. However, it is not too late to reverse course.

Ox—Before you search for answers outside of yourself, look to harness the potential that you hold within.

Tiger—Don’t have exactly what you need to get started? If you look around, you might find a good substitute.

Rabbit—As much as you want to stick to the plan, leave room for some flexibility in case conditions change.

Dragon—With just the right finishing touch, you can elevate your project to something truly special.

Snake— Are you not connecting to the level you had hoped for? Despite your eagerness, avoid moving too quickly.

Horse—Covering up a mess isn’t the same as cleaning it up. You will be better served by doing the latter.

Goat—While a spectacle might be interesting to look at, don’t let it distract you from the task at hand.

Monkey—Others may try to dissuade you, but stay firm with what you believe will work best for you.

Rooster—Worried about the number of recent changes? Track them all in one place to stay on top of them.

Dog—As much as you enjoy being around others, it is necessary to set aside time to take care of yourself.

Pig—To your delight, a source of concern will turn into quite the opposite. Handle your next steps with care.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020 Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.