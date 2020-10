The Wing Luke Museum reopened to the general public on Oct. 7. They are open at a limited capacity between Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

“We have been carefully and thoughtfully planning for the reopening based on recommendations of relevant state, local, and federal regulations and guidelines,” it states on its website.

Buying tickets online prior to visit is highly encouraged, and masks and physical distancing are required.