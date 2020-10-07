What is the test for COVID-19 like?

“They gave me a bag with a tube, with liquid to put the swab in and a swab. They don’t do it for you… you have to do it yourself. There’s a pocket farther in your nose, that if you reach it slowly, you will hear a poke. So much easier than I imagined!”

Han Bui, Everett

“The anticipation was worse than the test itself. It felt like a rice grain had gone up my nose, not painful but uncomfortable. Just when I told myself I couldn’t stand it anymore, it was over. I got the results via text on my phone the next day. Negative.”

Becky Chan, Seattle

“I took it three times to make sure that I didn’t have it. Lots of Blacks got it. The test took about 10 seconds. One time, the tester swabbed my nose and another time the throat. Both tests were negative.”

Nate Miles, Seattle

“I’ve had two tests done at the drive-through clinic on Aurora. Both times were super fast and efficient. The nasal swab test is a bit uncomfortable—kinda like, when you eat too much wasabi in one go. But it’s a temporary discomfort. I teared up after the first time, and would not recommend wearing mascara for the test.”

Vivian Nguyen, Seattle

“We were instructed to watch a video on COVID testing in advance. All we had to do on test day was drive up to the testing site where a worker gave us a test tube and a swab. You break off a piece of the cotton swab and collect the sample from high up in your nose. You do it right there in your car, and seal it in the test tube before giving it back to the person supervising the test. That’s it!”

Dannel Cho, Renton