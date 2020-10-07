Aaliyah Mae Lewis of Tacoma is among the inaugural class of McDonald’s/APIA Scholars.

She was awarded $20,000 ($5,000 per year) to put toward her studies at Gonzaga University, where she will major in Education.

“When we created the McDonald’s/APIA Scholarship program last year, we had no idea that the need for educational support would become greater as a result of the pandemic,” said Jimmy Ferguson, a Texas-based McDonald’s owner/operator and APIA Scholars board member.

The scholars were selected for their academic achievement, leadership, and community involvement. Emphasis was also placed on first-generation college attendees and high financial need.

The scholarship application period is currently open and runs through Jan. 14, 2021. Students and parents are encouraged to learn more or apply at apiascholars.org.