Endorsements

Here are the Northwest Asian Weekly publisher’s choices for the Nov. 3, 2020 November election ballot.
FEDERAL
President/Vice President
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris
Congressional District 7,
U.S. Representative
Pramila Jayapal
Congressional District 8,
U.S. Representative
Kim Schrier
Congressional District 9,
U.S. Representative
Adam Smith
Congressional District 10,
U.S. Representative
Marilyn Strickland
STATE RACES
Governor
Jay Inslee
Lt. Governor
Denny Heck
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman
State Treasurer
Duane Davidson
State Auditor
Pat (Patrice) McCarthy
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler
Legislative District 1,
State Representative Pos. 1
Davina Duerr
Legislative District 11,
State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
Legislative District 11,
State Representative Pos. 1
Zack Hudgins
Legislative District 32,
State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
Legislative District 33,
State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 2
Chukundi Salisbury
Kirsten Harris-Talley
Legislative District 41, State Senator
Lisa Wellman
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 1
Nicole Macri
Legislative District 43, State Representative Pos. 2
Frank Chopp
Legislative District 47, State Representative Pos. 1
Debra Entenman
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
STATE SUPREME COURT
Justice Position #03
Raquel Montoya-Lewis
Justice Position #04
Charles W. Johnson
Justice Position #06
G. Helen Whitener
STATE MEASURES
Referendum Measure No. 90 — Approved
Advisory Vote No. 32 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 33 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 34 — Maintained
Advisory Vote No. 35 — Maintained
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution No. 8212 — Approved
KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Judge Position 13
Hillary Madsen
Judge Position 30
Doug North
KING COUNTY MEASURES
Charter Amendment No. 1 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 2 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 3 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 4 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 5 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 6 — Yes
Charter Amendment No. 7 — Yes
Proposition No. 1 — Yes
