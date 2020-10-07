Astrology: Predictions and advice for the week of October 10–16, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—A backhanded compliment is worse than saying nothing at all. When it counts, choose your words carefully.

Ox—Worried about not having a clear-cut plan? There is no time like the present to start preparing one.

Tiger—Why quibble about the little things? If it is of minimal importance, it is better to let it go.

Rabbit—You know a good combination when you see one. This opportunity might be too tempting to pass up.

Dragon—When you are able to set the terms of engagement, leave no doubt as to what your expectations are.

Snake—To hope for something is to risk disappointment, but there is also the chance to gain or experience the opposite.

Horse—An unexpected development has you wondering what to do next. The best choice could be the least obvious option.

Goat—Are you committed to making a meaningful change? Following through will require you to be honest with yourself.

Monkey—Thinking about bending the rules for someone? Consider whether this is a one-off or if it will turn into a habit.

Rooster—Your appetite for adventure could lead you to new heights, but it is not without its share of uncertainty.

Dog—Learning how to fall is as crucial as knowing how to stand. Don’t be afraid of the former.

Pig—Hastiness could be reflected in the quality of your work. Take your time and do it right the first time.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.