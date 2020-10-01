Second legal clinic for DACA recipients, undocumented immigrants

The City of Seattle will host the second in a series of workshops providing undocumented immigrants and DACA-recipients an opportunity to meet with an immigration attorney. This clinic, conducted through phone and online video conferencing, is sponsored by King County Bar Association and the American Immigration Lawyers Association Washington Chapter (AILA-WA), in partnership with the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA).

This next virtual legal clinic will take place on Oct. 10, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Since U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is still currently accepting DACA renewal applications, the clinic will offer an opportunity to have an applicant’s renewal packet reviewed by an immigration attorney.

“As a Welcoming City, Seattle is proud to continue moving forward with programs, events, and policies supporting our neighbors and friends, despite the rhetoric and policies of this federal administration,” said OIRA Director Cuc Vu. “Because of Congress’ refusal to pass comprehensive immigration reform, DACA has been a critical avenue for people who were brought here as children to live and work in the U.S. without fear of being detained or deported. It has helped break down walls in our communities and made them safer.”

Fee scholarship funds are also now available to individuals who are unable to afford the cost of the DACA renewal application fee and who reside in, or work in, or go to school in Seattle.

To apply for a DACA renewal fee scholarship fund, visit elcentrodelaraza.org/get-help/daca.

For more information about the City of Seattle’s ongoing work regarding DACA and information about future clinics, visit seattle.gov/daca.