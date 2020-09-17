Seattle school renamed for Al Sugiyama

By unanimous vote on Sept. 9, the Seattle Public School Board of Directors approved the renaming of South Lake High School to Alan T. Sugiyama High School at South Lake.

Al Sugiyama’s daughters, Mari and Alysa, said the school is exactly the kind “our dad would have been proud to be a part of.”

Sugiyama, the first Asian American on the Seattle School Board in the 1990s, died after a battle with cancer in 2017.

Mari Sugiyama said, “Thank you to Bob Watt and Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, as well as those who sent in letters of support… I extend our utmost gratitude for all the support received in keeping my dad’s legacy and memory alive and well.”