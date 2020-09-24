Refugee Artisan Initiative VOTE masks

Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI), a local nonprofit, is looking to sell 1,500 VOTE masks by Nov. 3, on Election Day.

“Wearing a mask and voting are two of the most important duties of a U.S. citizen today, no matter your age,” RAI said. “From first time voters finally of age to senior citizens, we can all be advocates for voter turnout. What better way to spread this message than by wearing it on our obligatory face masks while in public?”

To purchase the masks, go to refugeesarts.org