Predictions and advice for the week of September 19–25, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—You tend to be far less filtered than your counterparts. Some will find your honesty refreshing.

Ox—Living your truth can be uncomfortable at first, but it should eventually lead to a feeling of greater freedom.

Tiger—Do you see room for improvement? To avoid regret later on, take action to close the gap.

Rabbit—It is hard to see too far down the road now, but with perseverance, you should reach your destination.

Dragon—You excel at seeing the big picture. Take the lead with that ability, while others are lost in the details.

Snake—It can be easy to say too much. More words do not correlate with heightened impact.

Horse—Knowing when to step back is as important as recognizing when to step in. Trust your well- honed instincts.

Goat—If your first choice isn’t available, try a substitute. It could actually wind up being a better option.

Monkey—Are competing interests muddying the waters? Let things settle a bit before proceeding further.

Rooster—You can’t go back and change the past, but you have the power to do things differently in the future.

Dog—Don’t force two mismatched pieces together. You will be better served searching for a better match.

Pig—Save only what is worth keeping. In doing so, you can minimize accumulating things that are expendable.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.