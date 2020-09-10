Predictions and advice for the week of September 12–18, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Northwest Asian Weekly

Rat—Rather than following an old routine out of habit, create one that better suits your current needs.

Ox—You can’t be in two places at once. Pick one and be fully present for the one you choose.

Tiger—As you endeavor to meet your goal, don’t lose sight of why you are pursuing it in the first place.

Rabbit—Now that you know where you want to go, the landscape has truly changed for you for the better.

Dragon—Are you trading one set of issues for another? If the net gain is minimal, think twice about switching.

Snake—It’s not often that you meet a kindred spirit. When you do, those connections are worth a little extra effort.

Horse—Has your initial interest waned a bit over time? It could be a signal that you need to move on.

Goat—Instead of an ordinary combination, are you tempted to try an unusual pairing? The results could be surprisingly good.

Monkey—Your comments could convey more than you realize. Slow down and consider what can be inferred from your words.

Rooster—Some redundancies could be a waste of resources and space. Two or more isn’t always better than one.

Dog—Hoping for more than what was actually delivered? Don’t wait for someone else to do what you can do yourself.

Pig—While you aren’t immune to the effects of flattery, you also know enough to consider the motives of the speaker.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.