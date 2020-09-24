Predictions and advice for the week of Sept. 26–Oct. 2, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang
Rat—Do you want something different, but continue to get more of the same? Some targeted changes could be in order.
Ox—Your patience in the early stages should pave the way for a much smoother progress
later on.
Tiger—Are you receiving support from an unexpected source? Think of it as a temporary rather than permanent solution.
Rabbit—If you want to move beyond the current stumbling blocks, you have to acknowledge what parts aren’t working.
Dragon—Going from one thing to the next in rapid succession? Don’t pile on more than you can realistically handle.
Snake—Tuning out what you don’t want to hear? Though not always pleasant, the information could prove useful.
Horse—You have a solid network to draw upon, but be selective about when you turn to this resource.
Goat—A lot of background noise can be very distracting. Isolate what you need to pay attention to.
Monkey—While you tend to be open rather than guarded, there is cause to be cautious when your suspicions are aroused.
Rooster—Finding it hard to concentrate? A little exercise could help you to clear your thoughts and regain your focus.
Dog— Are you worried about what you have planned? With a little flexibility, you should be able to prevail.
Pig—Don’t be swayed by instant gratification. If you are willing to work for it, a much more satisfying reward awaits.
What’s your animal sign?
Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009
Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010
Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011
Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.
