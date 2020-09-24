Predictions and advice for the week of Sept. 26–Oct. 2, 2020

By Sun Lee Chang

Rat—Do you want something different, but continue to get more of the same? Some targeted changes could be in order.

Ox—Your patience in the early stages should pave the way for a much smoother progress

later on.

Tiger—Are you receiving support from an unexpected source? Think of it as a temporary rather than permanent solution.

Rabbit—If you want to move beyond the current stumbling blocks, you have to acknowledge what parts aren’t working.

Dragon—Going from one thing to the next in rapid succession? Don’t pile on more than you can realistically handle.

Snake—Tuning out what you don’t want to hear? Though not always pleasant, the information could prove useful.

Horse—You have a solid network to draw upon, but be selective about when you turn to this resource.

Goat—A lot of background noise can be very distracting. Isolate what you need to pay attention to.

Monkey—While you tend to be open rather than guarded, there is cause to be cautious when your suspicions are aroused.

Rooster—Finding it hard to concentrate? A little exercise could help you to clear your thoughts and regain your focus.

Dog— Are you worried about what you have planned? With a little flexibility, you should be able to prevail.

Pig—Don’t be swayed by instant gratification. If you are willing to work for it, a much more satisfying reward awaits.

What’s your animal sign?

Rat 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Ox 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Tiger 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Rabbit 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Dragon 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Snake 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Horse 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Goat 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

*The year ends on the first new moon of the following year. For those born in January and February, please take care when determining your sign.