Local dance studio struggling

Live2Dance Seattle—which seeks to promote Bollywood and Indian culture—has been hit hard due to COVID-19.

Its website states, “During these past 5 months, we’ve done everything we could to not just pivot our services, but also maintain sanity in our community and keep a positive outlook during these dark times. However, despite all of our efforts, our classes were just not enough to cover our soaring expenses. We are fighting for our survival today and seek help in any capacity. The funds raised will go towards settling our financial dues, rent, and utilities.”

To support Live2Dance, go to gofundme.com/f/live2dance-survival-campaign.