Lloyd Cadena had a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena died of a heart attack just days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an update from his family. Cadena’s death was first announced on Sept. 4, but his family shared a second update on Sept. 6.

“There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss,” Cadena’s family wrote on Instagram. “Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3.”

After Cadena received a positive result, his family said they immediately isolated themselves at their home in Cavite, Philippines to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.