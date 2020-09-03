Kaohsiung Branch Chief Mason Yu

Mason Yu assumed the position of Branch Chief of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT)’s Kaohsiung Branch Office in August 2020.

A native of Seattle, Yu joined the U.S. Department of State in 2001 and most recently served as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Administration.

A native of Seattle, Yu graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Mass Communications, and earned a Master of Military Studies from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He is married and has one child.