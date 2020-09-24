James Doane gets WSBA award

Outgoing Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) President Rajeev Majumdar awarded James Doane the 2020 WSBA President’s Award during a Zoom meeting of the WSBA Board of Governors on Sept. 18.

Majumdar selected Doane for his 40-year legal career in Seattle and Tokyo, his connection to Chinatown-International District (CID), and his involvement in community activities in the CID.

Doane is currently the Corporate Counsel at Costco Wholesale. He was previously a partner at Preston Gates Ellis (now K&L Gates) in Seattle in the 1990s.