Finalists for Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition

HBO announced on Sept. 9 the three finalists for the fourth annual Asian Pacific American Visionaries, a short film competition that showcases cinematic storytellers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.

The three winning films exemplified this year’s competition theme: “Breaking Barriers.” Filmmakers Johnson Cheng (“Lonely Blue Night”), Thomas Percy Kim (“Si”), and Tiffany So (“Fine China”) will premiere their films online during the 2020 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sept. 25 via HBOVisionaries.com.

The premiere will also feature special appearances from 2020 HBO APA Visionaries Ambassador Shannon Lee, Lovecraft Country’s Jamie Chung, as well as a performance by 88Rising artist NIKI and more.