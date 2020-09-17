‘American Ninja’ city finalist Hoan Do partners with Lay’s

On Sept. 14 on Good Morning America, Lay’s announced its Smile with Lays Campaign benefiting Operation Smile.

Hoan Do of Seattle, an American Ninja Warrior city finalist, is one of 30 individuals selected to be featured on Lay’s chip bags that showcase their story and the impact they are making in their local communities.

Do is also a student success coach and author. He travels the world speaking at companies, colleges, and leadership conferences sharing practical strategies to develop resilience and mental strength. Since COVID-19, Hoan has been facilitating engaging virtual programs and helping clients to increase excitement, participation, and results in their virtual meetings and online events.