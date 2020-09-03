Alan Lau exhibition

“Quieter Days,” a solo exhibition by Alan Lau, is opening on Sept. 3.

Lau is a painter, poet, and journalist who was awarded the Mayor’s Arts Award by the City of Seattle in 2014.

In “Quieter Days,” Lau reflects on his recent years—time spent walking through a gentrifying neighborhood to his small Ballard studio, solitude as his wife cared for family members in Japan, and the glimpses of memory that surface during these times alone.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 24 at ArtXchange Gallery on 512 First Ave South in Seattle.