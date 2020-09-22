22 arrested during Labor Day demonstration

Twenty-two people were arrested after a large group marched from the International District down to the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild building on 4th Avenue South on Sept. 7. The arrests were for arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse.

Officers recovered intact molotov cocktails dropped by rioters outside the building as officers began making arrests. Officers arrested a number of individuals on 4th Avenue South as they continued to receive rocks, bottles, and explosives thrown at them by rioters.