Tina Shattuck is Mukai Farm & Garden’s first executive director

The first executive director for Mukai Farm & Garden on Vashon Island, Tina Shattuck, brings years of experience and skills in project and staff management, fundraising, event planning, and new business development.

Shattuck begins her new role on Aug. 7. She will lead membership and visitor engagement during this era of COVID-19 challenges to the nonprofit organization.

“As a first generation Japanese American on my mothers’ side, I am honored,” said Shattuck. “Mukai Farm & Garden has so much to offer to our community, and so much potential. It’s even more important in our world today to talk about the immigrant experience and how it shapes the future of both our local landscape and our national conversations.”

Shattuck is also the founder of Women Hold the Key and Working Mothers (R)Evolution, supporting and mentoring women locally and abroad in skill building and support.

Supporters can meet Shattuck at the Zoom membership meeting on Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m., shared on mukaifarmandgarden.org.