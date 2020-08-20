The winners are? — Chinatown-International District Community Mural Art Contest

This is our way of acknowledging and honoring what has happened recently with the Black Lives Matter movement, and the show of community force after looters destroyed or vandalized parts of the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Artists of all ages, races, and creed came together to transform a blighted CID filled with storefronts covered with plywood, to beautiful and colorful murals with creative themes of unity, love, and Asian-Black multiculturalism.

The community and our judges have spoken and here are the results of the CID Community Mural Art Contest:

First place: Wing Luke Museum

This mural was the result of a collaboration between artist Moses Sun and the Wing Luke Museum.

Credit: Moses Sun, lead artist

Sami Hilario, mural placeholder

Staff design team: Alexis L. Silva, Bailee Hiatt, Ellison Shieh, Jessica Rubenacker, Kelly Ou, Ling Chun, Mikala Woodward, Sami Hilario, and Vivian Chan

Staff mural crew: Alexis L. Silva, Jose & Seymore, Bailee Hiatt, Blake Nakatsu, Charlene Mano-Shen, Ellison Shieh, Em Halladay, Emma Sullivan, Jana Nishi Yuen and family, Jessica Rubenacker & Chris Brummel, Jintana Lityouvong, Julie Salathe & the Salathe family, Kelly Ou, Ling Chun, Max Chan, Maya Hayashi, Meilani Mandery, Mikala Woodward & Josie Kidde, Rahul Gupta, Sami Hilario, Shaun Mejia, Vivian Chan & Audrey Chu

Mural project documentation: Max Chan and Shaun Mejia

Staff admin support: Alex Plemitscher, Cassie Chinn, Chrissy Shimizu, Gary Yamamoto, and Wren Wheeler

Board member support: Ellen Ferguson, Jill Nishi, Judy Tobin, Nanette Fok, and Pat Norikane Logerwell

Second place: Vital T Leaf

Artist: David Teichner

Third place: Jade Garden Restaurant

Artist: Carlos Ruiz

Honorable mentions:

Most Colorful—Phnom Penh Noodle House

Artist: Richard Reynold

Best Multiracial Mural —United States Postal Office

Artist: Tracy Tran

Artist: Tracy Tran

Artist: L.M. Freebird

Artist: Tori Kirihara

Artist: Tori Kirihara

Artist: Sandy

Artist: Sandy

Artist: Joseph and Shara Lee, and Patrick Nguyen

Artist: Joseph and Shara Lee, and Patrick Nguyen

Artist: Patrick Nguyen

Artist: Patrick Nguyen

People’s Choice Award:

First Place —Woodburn Company

Artist: Tori Kirihara

Second Place —Wing Luke Museum

Third Place—Tai Tung Restaurant

Artist: Joseph and Shara Lee, and Patrick Nguyen

Judges:

Albert Chun—Branch Manager of Washington Federal Bank

Ann Bergman—Seattle’s Child Publisher

Becky Chan—Freelance Photographer/Writer

Cedric Davis—Senior Philanthropic Advisor, Seattle Foundation

Ellen Ferguson—Philanthropist and Community Leader

Henry Wong—President of ID Rotary Club,

Jim Doane—Corporate Attorney

Sarah Baker—Former President of JACL

Sarah Sidman—Vice President of ArtsFund

Tim Otani—Director of Corporate Social Responsibility of Union Bank

Victoria Moreland—Artist, Consultant

A virtual celebration will be held to present awards and plaques to the artists with sponsors and partners, live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestAsianWeekly, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.