The winners are? — Chinatown-International District Community Mural Art Contest

This is our way of acknowledging and honoring what has happened recently with the Black Lives Matter movement, and the show of community force after looters destroyed or vandalized parts of the Chinatown-International District (CID).
Artists of all ages, races, and creed came together to transform a blighted CID filled with storefronts covered with plywood, to beautiful and colorful murals with creative themes of unity, love, and Asian-Black multiculturalism.
The community and our judges have spoken and here are the results of the CID Community Mural Art Contest:
First place: Wing Luke Museum
This mural was the result of a collaboration between artist Moses Sun and the Wing Luke Museum.
Credit: Moses Sun, lead artist
Sami Hilario, mural placeholder
Staff design team: Alexis L. Silva, Bailee Hiatt, Ellison Shieh, Jessica Rubenacker, Kelly Ou, Ling Chun, Mikala Woodward, Sami Hilario, and Vivian Chan
Staff mural crew: Alexis L. Silva, Jose & Seymore, Bailee Hiatt, Blake Nakatsu, Charlene Mano-Shen, Ellison Shieh, Em Halladay, Emma Sullivan, Jana Nishi Yuen and family, Jessica Rubenacker & Chris Brummel, Jintana Lityouvong, Julie Salathe & the Salathe family, Kelly Ou, Ling Chun, Max Chan, Maya Hayashi, Meilani Mandery, Mikala Woodward & Josie Kidde, Rahul Gupta, Sami Hilario, Shaun Mejia, Vivian Chan & Audrey Chu
Mural project documentation: Max Chan and Shaun Mejia
Staff admin support: Alex Plemitscher, Cassie Chinn, Chrissy Shimizu, Gary Yamamoto, and Wren Wheeler
Board member support: Ellen Ferguson, Jill Nishi, Judy Tobin, Nanette Fok, and Pat Norikane Logerwell
Second place: Vital T Leaf
Artist: David Teichner
Third place: Jade Garden Restaurant
Artist: Carlos Ruiz
Honorable mentions:
- Most Colorful—Phnom Penh Noodle House
- Best Multiracial Mural—United States Postal Office
Artist: Tracy Tran
- Most Inspiring—United States Postal Office
Artist: L.M. Freebird
- Most Empowering—Woodburn Company
Artist: Tori Kirihara
- Most Creative—Saeteun’s Garage
Artist: Sandy
- Best Unity Theme—Tai Tung Restaurant
Artist: Joseph and Shara Lee, and Patrick Nguyen
- Most Interesting—Pho Bac
Artist: Patrick Nguyen
People’s Choice Award:
- First Place—Woodburn Company
Artist: Tori Kirihara
- Second Place—Wing Luke Museum
- Third Place—Tai Tung Restaurant
Artist: Joseph and Shara Lee, and Patrick Nguyen
Judges:
Albert Chun—Branch Manager of Washington Federal Bank
Ann Bergman—Seattle’s Child Publisher
Becky Chan—Freelance Photographer/Writer
Cedric Davis—Senior Philanthropic Advisor, Seattle Foundation
Ellen Ferguson—Philanthropist and Community Leader
Henry Wong—President of ID Rotary Club,
Jim Doane—Corporate Attorney
Sarah Baker—Former President of JACL
Sarah Sidman—Vice President of ArtsFund
Tim Otani—Director of Corporate Social Responsibility of Union Bank
Victoria Moreland—Artist, Consultant
A virtual celebration will be held to present awards and plaques to the artists with sponsors and partners, live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthwestAsianWeekly, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
