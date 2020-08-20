Ruth Asawa stamps

On Aug. 13, the United States Postal Service released postage stamps showcasing 10 sculptures of Ruth Asawa.

“To have our mother’s art featured on stamps is the highest honor,” says Addie Lanier, Asawa’s daughter.

Born in 1926, the Japanese American sculptor spent much of World War II with her family in an internment camp. Even after her artistic talent was nurtured by Josef Albers following the war, it wasn’t until the 2000s that Asawa’s woven metal structures were acknowledged as masterpieces.

Asawa died in 2013.