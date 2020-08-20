Riot breaks out near ID—Community convinces protesters to relocate

SEATTLE — Six Seattle police officers were hurt in a riot that broke out on Aug. 16 in SoDo. One officer was hospitalized and released, but has not returned to duty.

Officers arrested 18 people when the riot was declared during an anti-police union demonstration. The march began in the Chinatown-International District (CID) around 7:00 p.m. This time, the CID was prepared. A few CID organizations reached out to protestors to move their demonstration from Hing Hay Park to the rail station.

About 15 members of the Night Watch stood at various points in the CID to make sure the demonstrators didn’t return after the rail station rally. Some community members emailed police to stick around, just in case.

The group moved toward the Seattle Police Officer Guild building in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South.

Shortly after 10 p.m., someone in the crowd set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police cruiser. Others began throwing rocks and bottles at officers, as well as multiple explosives as seen in body cam footage and open source video.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to treat the injured officers.