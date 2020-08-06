Maneki turns to GoFundMe to stay afloat

Seattle’s oldest sushi restaurant, Maneki, launched a GoFundMe on July 23 to help raise some money, as it struggles to generate enough business to stay afloat and keep staff onboard. As of press time, it has raised $37,000.

Owner Jean Nakayama told Eater Seattle the money “would allow us to make some safety layout improvements for when we open our tatami dining room.”

Maneki has had to enhance its menu and reduce hours. For the first time ever, the restaurant created an online ordering system and offered takeout.

Maneki said it did receive a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a small grant a few months ago, but with revenue down 70-80% and the pandemic showing no signs of fading anytime soon, it can use all the help it can get.