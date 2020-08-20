Lori Matsukawa is Japanese American of the Biennium

Seattle JACL nominated Lori Matsukawa as one of two Japanese Americans of the Biennium. The retired KING 5 anchor was presented the title by the National JACL. Normally, this award is presented at the Sayonara Banquet at the JACL National Convention. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the announcement was made during the Aug. 15 online JACL National Council Meeting.

The Seattle JACL nominated Matsukawa for her lifetime achievement of community dedication and engagement. A journalist for more than 40 years, Matsukawa’s award winning series, “Prisoners in their Own Land,” told of the Japanese American WWII experience.

Matsukawa was instrumental in establishing both the Japanese Cultural and Committee Center of Washington and the Seattle chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.