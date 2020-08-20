Gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Saigon Vietnam Deli

Officials with Public Health—Seattle & King County are investigating an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness with diarrhea, vomiting, body aches, headaches, and fevers associated with a takeout meal from Saigon Vietnam Deli on July 25. In all, eight people have gotten sick.

A specific food or drink item that might have caused the illnesses has not been identified.

Environmental health investigators held a teleconference with restaurant management on Aug. 5. An investigator also visited the restaurant on 1200 South Jackson Street on Aug. 6, to review food handling practices and conduct an onsite inspection.

The investigator’s inspection identified potential risk factors, including inadequate hand washing, improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces, inadequate cold holding of foods, and food handling practices that could lead to cross contamination of bacteria.

Corrective actions were discussed with restaurant management.