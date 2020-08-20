Dr. Zhongping Chen receives prestigious recognition

The Washington State Historical Society recognized Dr. Zhongping Chen with its Charles Gates Memorial Award. This longstanding award recognizes the most significant achievement among all articles published in the Pacific Northwest Quarterly during the previous year.

Chen was honored for his 2019 article, Chinese Labor Contractors and Laborers of the Canadian Pacific Railway, 2880-2885, published in the winter 2018/2019 issue of Pacific Northwest Quarterly.

The annual History Awards celebrate the women and men who have promoted state history. Because of COVID-19, the Society’s annual meeting and recognition of the awards will be shared on social media in a prerecorded message from Director Jennifer Kilmer on Sept. 19.