Vanessa Lee recently graduated from Bellevue High School and was awarded the unsung hero award by her classmates. They say she “quietly does the right thing, is there for others, and does not expect public recognition for what she does.” Lee is also well known in the community for being a skilled dancer trained under Hengda Dance Academy. She will be attending the University of Washington Foster School of Business and intends to minor in dance.
