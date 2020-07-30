Seattle’s TECO Director-General Alex Fan leaving

Alex Fan, the Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Seattle is leaving his post at the end of August, after a year and a half.

A new director-general, Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, will take over. Chen is currently Deputy Secretary-General of the Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs. Previously, he served as senior consular officer for TECO in Seattle.

Chen earned a Master of Science in Foreign Service with an International Business Diplomacy honorary certificate from Georgetown University in 2000 and Bachelor of Arts with valedictorian in Diplomacy from National Chengchi University, Taiwan in 1995.

Chen is married to May Shih and together, they have a daughter, Cheryl and a son, Sean.