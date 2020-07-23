Rocky Fong is new Ascend Seattle chapter president

Rocky Fong has been confirmed as president for Seattle’s Ascend chapter for the next two years. The national Ascend leadership committee voted unanimously for Fong’s appointment.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Fong has resided in Seattle with his family since 1997. He began his career in the banking and financial services industry in 2004 and currently sits on the board of the U.S. Bank Seattle Asian Heritage Business Resource Group as chapter president.

He also serves on several local nonprofit organizations as a board member, including the American Red Cross as Co-Chair of Mission Committee and as treasurer of the Chinese Information Service Center.

The Seattle Ascend chapter has approximately 200 members.