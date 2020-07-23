Primary election ballots

The deadline to register to vote online and by mail is July 27. Mailed registration forms must be received—not postmarked—by July 27. If you have not received your ballot, call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

King County Elections said it mailed ballots and voters’ pamphlets on July 15, to over 1.34 million registered voters for the Aug. 4 Primary Election.

Washington voters will weigh in on 52 offices and three ballot measures. Offices on the ballot include Governor, Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction, as well as Congressional and state legislative positions. King

County Elections is forecasting a 43% turnout for this election.

Voters can register and vote up through 8 pm on Election Day at one of two Vote Center locations—Renton and CenturyLink Field Event Center. Walk-ups will be serviced and both locations will have assistive devices for those with disabilities to cast a private ballot. King County Elections is asking all those seeking service to wear a face covering during their visit to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 4, or returned to one of the 70 ballot drop box locations across the county. Ballots can be returned at any time before the deadline—but the earlier, the better. Drop boxes are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.